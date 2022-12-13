Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Decreases By 75.8%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
DCNNF traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.03. 238,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.05. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.11.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
