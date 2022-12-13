Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 80.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 51,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

