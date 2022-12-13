Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 63.2%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

BPOSY remained flat at $6.09 during trading on Tuesday. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

