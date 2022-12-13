Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 93.1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the November 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 38,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

