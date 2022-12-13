Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Drops By 95.6%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $6.95 during midday trading on Monday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a report on Thursday.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

