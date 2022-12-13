Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 83.8%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,257. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 190,959 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 421,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

