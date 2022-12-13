Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 83.8%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,257. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.