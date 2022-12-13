Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Decreases By 80.7%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 420,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,008. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.