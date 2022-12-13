Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Decreases By 80.7%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 420,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,008. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

