Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Rises By 180.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 180.3% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.