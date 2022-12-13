Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Decreases By 64.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHPF remained flat at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.