Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Declines By 62.7%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

