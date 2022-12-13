Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Drops By 99.8%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

Shares of AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 2,085,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,390. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.05.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

