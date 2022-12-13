Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Expands By 87.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the November 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. 140,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.48) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 635 ($7.79) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.48) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.