Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Decreases By 83.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.