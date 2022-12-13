Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 97.3%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American International Stock Performance

American International stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,027,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,378. American International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

