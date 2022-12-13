Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 97.3%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American International Stock Performance
American International stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,027,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,378. American International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
American International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.