Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 80.0%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $19.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $38.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

