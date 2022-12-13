Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Declines By 48.8%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
