Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Tuesday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

