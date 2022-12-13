Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHZHY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 68,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
