Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHZHY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 68,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

