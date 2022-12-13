Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shelf Drilling Price Performance
Shares of SHLLF stock remained flat at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.55.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
