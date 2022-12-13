Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

Shares of SHLLF stock remained flat at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Shelf Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

