Shaw Communications Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

