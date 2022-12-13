Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Up 11.3 %
Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.92. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 51.51 and a current ratio of 51.56.
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT
