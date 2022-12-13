Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Up 11.3 %

Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.92. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 51.51 and a current ratio of 51.56.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.