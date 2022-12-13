Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:HYG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of LON:HYG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million and a PE ratio of 226.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.93. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.40).
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT
