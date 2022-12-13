SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Reaches $18.89 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.89 million and $1.04 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

