Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEKEY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

