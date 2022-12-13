Secret Trading Up 84% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $14,997.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00228346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00039677 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0091422 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,762.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

