Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.07 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and approximately $15,554.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 87.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00119214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00219440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00054017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00038139 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00927455 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,601.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

