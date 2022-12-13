Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after purchasing an additional 285,899 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.