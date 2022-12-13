Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

