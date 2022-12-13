Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

RCL stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last 90 days. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

