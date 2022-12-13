Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $457,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 557,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,090,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,551,000 after acquiring an additional 687,503 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

