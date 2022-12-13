Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 205,025 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.