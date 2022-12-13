Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 205,025 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

