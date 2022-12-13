Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

