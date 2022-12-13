Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 361,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 302,437 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

