Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,692,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 128,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 67,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.