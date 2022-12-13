Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMDY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.