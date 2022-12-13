Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $516,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 255,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

