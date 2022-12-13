Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

