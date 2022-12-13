Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

