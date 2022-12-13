Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

