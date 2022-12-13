Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,961 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

