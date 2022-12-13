Scotiabank Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

