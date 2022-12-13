ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.