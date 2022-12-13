Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 94,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.
