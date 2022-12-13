Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €74.50 ($78.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $46.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

