Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.