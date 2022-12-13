Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

