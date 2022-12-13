Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $1,590.57 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.87 or 0.07437380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00034095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

