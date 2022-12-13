Santos FC Fan Token Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and $13.80 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00031518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

