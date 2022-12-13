Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 239,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 475.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

