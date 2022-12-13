Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. 309,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 475.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

