Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,053,862 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.39% of Salesforce worth $622,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 63.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

